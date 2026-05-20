Langley Strong Announces New Council Candidates – Lauren Chalus and Teresa Townsley

Langley – Langley Strong has announced two new candidates joining its team for the October 17, 2026, Township of Langley municipal election: Lauren Chalus and Teresa Townsley.

Chalus and Townsley will run for Council under the Langley Strong banner alongside mayoral candidate Jay Lundgren and four sitting Township Councillors: Barb Martens, Blair Whitmarsh, Kim Richter and Margaret Kunst. The team is campaigning on three pillars: fiscal responsibility, transparent governance and a stable future for the Township.

Meet Lauren Chalus

Lauren Chalus brings a strong record of civic engagement, stakeholder consultation, heritage preservation, project delivery, and land-use advocacy to the Langley Strong team. She is a Project Engagement and Relationship Lead at BC Hydro and manages a portfolio of projects in Southern British Columbia. She also previously worked on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project as a Stakeholder Relations Specialist across British Columbia and Alberta.

She currently serves on the Township of Langley’s Heritage Advisory Committee, advising council on the identification, conservation and promotion of Langley’s heritage resources and historic sites. She has been a consistent voice in local planning discussions, advocating for direct consultation with residents and a careful balance between economic growth and residential quality of life.

“Langley’s strength has always been in its neighbourhoods, its history and the people who call this place home,” said Chalus. “Residents deserve a council that listens before it acts, makes decisions that reflect the priorities of the people who live here, and protects the character of our community even as we plan for the future. I’m proud to bring that perspective to the Langley Strong team.”

Meet Teresa Townsley

Teresa Townsley brings decades of public service spanning healthcare, education, policing, agriculture and community organizing. A former Emergency Room Nurse and Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, she served as Vice-Chair of the Delta Board of Education, where she stewarded the district through a budget crisis and a major restructuring affecting more than half of its student population. She also served on the Delta Police Board, representing Delta at the national level.

Townsley moved to Langley in 2010 and opened Festina Lente Estate Winery in 2016, building it into a recognized agritourism destination. She is a founding member and former Co-Chair of the Langley Farmers’ Institute, former Vice-Chair of Tourism Langley, and a former member of the Township’s Agricultural Advisory and Economic Enhancement Committee. She is also a recipient of the Burns Bog “Spirit of the Cranes” award for excellence in environmental education.

“I’ve spent my career stewarding growth in the face of tough economic challenges both with public dollars and in the private sector,” said Townsley. “Langley deserves a council that plans for the future, not for the next election. I’m running to bring that experience to the Council table.”

A Team Built for Langley

Mayoral candidate Jay Lundgren welcomed both candidates to the team.

“Lauren and Teresa are exactly the kind of leaders this Township needs. Lauren brings a sharp eye for planning and a real respect for the neighbourhoods and heritage that make Langley what it is. Teresa brings business sense, agricultural expertise and a lifetime of public service,” said Lundgren. “Together, they broaden the depth of experience our team will bring to Council and reinforce what Langley Strong is about: principled, community-first leadership.”

Councillor Margaret Kunst echoed Lundgren’s welcome.

“What sets this team apart is that we’re brought together by shared values, not a script,” said Kunst. “Lauren and Teresa are critical thinkers with unique perspectives and a deep commitment to this community. They’ll ask tough questions, listen carefully and bring sound judgment to the Council table. That’s exactly the kind of representation Township residents deserve, and I’m proud to welcome them to the team.”

Additional candidates for Council and the School Board will be announced in the coming weeks.

Residents interested in learning more about Langley Strong, volunteering or participating in upcoming engagement sessions are encouraged to email info@langleystrong.ca or visit www.langleystrong.ca .

About Langley Strong

Langley Strong is a registered municipal electoral organization dedicated to restoring trust in the Township of Langley. By fielding a full team of candidates for Mayor, Council and School Board, the organization aims to ensure local government operates with greater transparency, collaboration and respect for all residents.