Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Receives $1M from United Way to Address Growing Food Insecurity

Burnaby/Chilliwack – A long-term solution to food insecurity in the Fraser Valley is on the horizon thanks to a $1 million investment through United Way British Columbia (United Way BC)’s Large Food Infrastructure Grant, in partnership with the Government of British Columbia through the Ministry of Social Development & Poverty Reduction.

The Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society will lead, develop and manage a centralized food processing facility to expand meal production, improve food recovery, and increase food distribution for communities experiencing food insecurity across the Eastern Fraser Valley.



The new Upper Fraser Valley Regional Food Hub will replace the existing facility, which has been operating since 2021 but must relocate due to an expiring lease, rising demand, and a lack of space to expand their operations. This expansion will allow the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society to significantly scale its operations, producing more meals and food hampers to serve over 10,000 individuals annually, including school children, seniors, low-income families,and Indigenous communities.



With a larger kitchen, expanded cold and dry storage, and improved infrastructure, the hub will enhance school meal programs by 2,000 meals per day, expand food recovery efforts by 200%, and distribute food to schools, Indigenous communities, and low-income families.



Chilliwack Community Services is the funding recipient, while Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society will lead and manage this project.