BC Transit Launches Tap-to-Pay Province-Wide

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is introducing contactless fare payment on fixed-route buses in participating Umo transit systems, making transit more convenient and easier to use.

Starting May 19 , riders can tap-to-pay using a debit card, credit card or mobile wallet in all 30 transit systems across the province that offer Umo. Contactless payments remove payment barriers, making it easier for people to choose public transit.

Tap-to-pay gives riders the flexibility to pay in the way that works best for them. Benefits of these new payment methods include:

Convenient, secure and quick payment options.

The ability to use the same trusted Interac, Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards that are used for everyday purchases.

Cards linked to Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay mobile wallets are also accepted.

Payment with a debit card, credit card or mobile wallet means riders don’t need to load or manage a balance on an account.



Contactless payments automatically give riders fare privileges available in their transit system, such as a fare transfer or a capped daily fare. Riders can tap their preferred payment method on the onboard readers already in place on BC Transit buses. Contactless taps charge cards at the same single-ride adult fare as cash or Umo with no extra fees. Riders eligible for a concession fare should continue to use the Umo app, a reloadable Umo card or cash.

To ensure a smooth trip, riders are encouraged to:

Pay with the same card all day to receive automatic fare capping benefits in participating transit systems.

Tap a single card and not your full wallet to avoid being charged more than once.

Plan for each rider in a group to tap their own card, as cards cannot be shared.



BC Transit’s Electronic Fare Collection System Project is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The total cost for this project is $24.8 million, jointly funded by the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and local government partners.



For more information, contact BC Transit’s Umo Customer Service team toll-free at 877-380-8181.

Visit https://www.bctransit.com/contactless/ to learn more about contactless payments and which fare privileges are available in each Umo participating transit system.