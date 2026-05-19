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Columbia Bible College Athletics Name Tim Smith New Head Coach of Men’s Basketball

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Columbia Bible College Athletics Name Tim Smith New Head Coach of Men’s Basketball

Abbotsford – Columbia Bible College Athletics announce Tim Smith as the new Head Coach of their Men’s Basketball program! 

Tim brings decades of experience as a coach, educator, athletic director, and mentor, along with a deep passion for developing student-athletes both on and off the court. Over a 31-year career at MEI Secondary, he has built competitive basketball programs, led teams to BC Provincials, and helped numerous athletes continue their careers at the post-secondary level.

A former athlete at Wilfrid Laurier University and coach with a heart for faith-integrated athletics, Tim is committed to building a culture of excellence, character, teamwork, and spiritual growth within the program.

2026 CBC Bearcats Basketball Tim Smith

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