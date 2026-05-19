Agassiz RCMP Respond to Long Weekend SOS on Harrison Lake

Harrison Lake – This past long weekend, Agassiz RCMP responded to an SOS signal from a vessel on Harrison Lake requiring assistance. The boat had experienced mechanical failure and was unable to restart.

Six occupants were on board and reported to be in good spirits. Officers responded quickly, and successfully towed the vessel and its occupants to safety.

This incident also serves as a reminder as we head into the summer – Safe Summer Starts With You.

Always carry a reliable primary communication device (VHF radio, cell phone, or emergency beacon)

Let someone know your trip plan and expected return time

Check weather and water conditions before heading out

Ensure your vessel is properly maintained and fueled

Carry required safety equipment, including life jackets for all passengers