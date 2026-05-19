AbbyPD – Long Weekend Recap: May 15 to 19 – Concealed Weapon, Domestic Violence, Immigration Warrant

Abbotsford – Long Weekend Recap: May 15th to May 19th

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Tuesday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 450 calls for service.

Friday Night

Friday evening was routine, with no major incidents reported. Officers impounded two vehicles for excessive speeding, located two impaired drivers, and arrested one individual on an outstanding immigration warrant.

Saturday

During the day, officers conducted proactive foot patrols in Abbotsford’s downtown core, engaging with businesses and members of the public. They also completed follow-ups on several ongoing investigations. In the evening, proactive policing continued, including multiple traffic stops. One stop resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old man found in possession of a loaded handgun.

Sunday

Day shift officers responded to two separate collisions. The first involved a single vehicle off-road on Straiton Road; the driver refused to provide a breath sample, was arrested, and now faces criminal charges. The second collision involved a stolen vehicle that crashed on Number 1 Road, and the investigation remains ongoing. Officers also arrested a man in a separate incident involving a stolen vehicle where impairment was a factor. Overnight, patrol officers remained busy handling routine calls for service.

Monday

Officers arrested two individuals (one male and one female) in separate incidents of intimate partner violence involving assaults on their partners. A missing person was also located. In the evening, officers responded to three separate business break-and-enters across the city. Curfew checks were also conducted for individuals subject to court-ordered conditions.

Long Weekend Call Summary:

14 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

13 – Assaults

6 – Missing Person Reports

9 – Break & Enters

43 – Thefts

8 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

17 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 36 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the long weekend, 5 individuals were held in custody.