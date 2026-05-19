Abbotsford Airshow Statement on Snowbirds Replacement

Abbotsford – From May 19 – Abbotsford International Airshow : As Canada’s National Airshow, we are proud to work closely with the Royal Canadian Air Force to showcase operational capabilities and the incredible skill and dedication of their members. As part of this mission, Abbotsford has been incredibly fortunate to showcase the Snowbirds for more than five decades. Throughout that span, the Snowbirds have represented excellence, professionalism, and inspiration as ambassadors for the RCAF and as a symbol of Canadian pride.

Today’s announcement by the Minister of National Defence that the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be paused after the 2026 season is difficult news for air show fans across North America. We know this decision was not made lightly, and we respect the careful consideration that went into it. Nevertheless, we share the disappointment of our fans in knowing this iconic team will be absent from the skies for an extended period of time.

According to Abbotsford International Airshow Society’s Executive Director David Reith: “the Canadian Forces Snowbirds have had a deeply meaningful impact on Abbotsford International Airshow fans. For generations, they have inspired Canadians to dream bigger and inspired youth to pursue careers in military aviation or simply discover a passion for flight. Beyond their incredible demonstrations in the sky, the Snowbirds have always taken the time to connect personally with fans, volunteers, and youth in our community. The Snowbirds’ absence will be deeply felt here in Abbotsford, but we know they’ve left a lasting legacy on the hearts and minds of all of our fans over the past 55 years.”

We remain proud partners with the RCAF to continue celebrating Canadian aviation and the brave members who serve our great country. Our skies will remain filled with the best of what Canada’s military has to offer and we are committed to supporting the Canadian Forces’ objectives in recruiting and community engagement.

We are excited to focus on celebrating the 55th season of our beloved Canadian Forces Snowbirds at this year’s Abbotsford International Airshow.