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Zoey’s Pawsome Pets Society and the Chilliwack Pet Food Bank Upcoming Summer Events

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Zoey’s Pawsome Pets Society and the Chilliwack Pet Food Bank Upcoming Summer Events

Chilliwack – Zoey’s Pawsome Pets Society and the Chilliwack Pet Food Bank upcoming summer events. 

First, a pawsitively awesome bake sale, June 9 at Bosley’s Edward’s Crossing (#7-45955 Yale Road) from 11 am to 4 pm. 

Then a pawsome Smokie Fundraiser at KMS Tools (45742 Yale Road) June 11, 12 and 13th from 10 am to 4 pm!

To conclude their summer events, the Farm2Table Eatery Pop up event at 45966 Yale Road on July 12 from 11 am to 4 pm.

At Zoey’s they help feed approximately 525 pets each month and help several amazing local organizations such as Chilliwack Community Services Senior Prescribing Program, Chilliwack General Hospital Social Workers, Several of the local Transition houses, Free Store Chilliwack and Social Program Development Society and previously The Wellness Centre and Shelter. 

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