Valley Radio Veteran, Peter Lindenhoff, Now In House Voice of Valley Sturgeon

Abbotsford – “old radio guys don’t fade away, they just change frequencies” – old inside radio joke.

The valleysturgeon lacrosse team has a familiar voice on the PA mike.

Peter Lindenhoff is the new voice of the Valley Sturgeon.



Peter spent 3 seasons on the mic with the Chilliwack Chiefs in the ’90s ( as well as news for the now defunct CHWK-AM and Radio Max) and the last three years with the Chilliwack Jets. He also served as a radio sports director at CHQR Castlegar, calling play-by-play for the Rebels and Trail Senior Smoke Eaters.

His former radio on air name was Pete Lindy. He’s stepping into lacrosse for the first time.