Skip to content

Support Local Artists – Go To The Shows and Buy Their Swag – Duane Watson (VIDEO) AND Stan Giles

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Business
Support Local Artists – Go To The Shows and Buy Their Swag – Duane Watson (VIDEO) AND Stan Giles

Chilliwack (Thanks to Diane Moorhouse Marketing and Promotions Manager at One Black Rose Entertainment/Debby Andrews) – Duane Watson is just yer basic longhaired, BC redneck son of a war vet.

And with three albums under his belt, he is a fan favorite. Watson played Red Chilli’s Sports Bar on November 27, the last show before a December tour of Vancouver Island (opening for David Gogo).

Like other local artists, both Duane and manager/partner Diane Morhouse realize that in addition to live shows, you do have to make swag available for the fans.

Yes , T shirts are available.

The same goes for Stan Giles, whom like Watson, has been around the local scene for years.

Duane’s Facebook is here.

Diane/One Black Rose Entertainment Facebook is here.

Stan Giles Band social media is here.

2025 Duane Watson/FVN at Red Chilli’s November 28
2025 Duane Watson/FVN at Red Chilli’s November 28
2025 Duane Watson/FVN at Red Chilli’s November 28
2026 Stan Giles Shirt – Back
2025 Duane Watson/FVN at Red Chilli’s November 28

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts