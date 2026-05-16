Support Local Artists – Go To The Shows and Buy Their Swag – Duane Watson (VIDEO) AND Stan Giles

Chilliwack (Thanks to Diane Moorhouse Marketing and Promotions Manager at One Black Rose Entertainment/Debby Andrews) – Duane Watson is just yer basic long–haired, BC redneck son of a war vet.

And with three albums under his belt, he is a fan favorite. Watson played Red Chilli’s Sports Bar on November 27, the last show before a December tour of Vancouver Island (opening for David Gogo).

Like other local artists, both Duane and manager/partner Diane Morhouse realize that in addition to live shows, you do have to make swag available for the fans.

Yes , T shirts are available.

The same goes for Stan Giles, whom like Watson, has been around the local scene for years.

Duane’s Facebook is here.

Diane/One Black Rose Entertainment Facebook is here.

Stan Giles Band social media is here.

2025 Duane Watson/FVN at Red Chilli’s November 28

2025 Duane Watson/FVN at Red Chilli’s November 28

2025 Duane Watson/FVN at Red Chilli’s November 28

2026 Stan Giles Shirt – Back