Suspect Charged After Attempted Kidnapping at a Chilliwack Elementary School – DPAC, Jason Lum Issue Statements

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP confirm that charges have been laid against a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a child from an Elementary School in Chilliwack.

On May 13, 2026, just after 9AM, police were notified of an attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl from the school grounds of Chilliwack Central Elementary School. A man had allegedly attempted to remove the child from school property before a concerned citizen intervened and brought the child back to the school. The child was uninjured.

A short time later, a man matching the description was located nearby. Police were able to arrest him and take him into custody.

Joel McGillis, has been charged with the following:

Kidnapping a person under 16 years of age.

Joel McGillis remains in custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 15, 2026.

Joel McGillis and the child are not known to one another, and police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Police are seeking witness who may have been in the area between Central Elementary School and the 46000 block of Margaret Avenue between 8:30 am and 9:15 am. If anyone observed an individual wearing a purple bunny-like mask, contact the Chilliwack RCMP as you might have information that could assist the investigation.

“Chilliwack RCMP is taking this incident extremely seriously. The safety of children in our community is a key priority, and we recognize how concerning this type of event is for families,” said Supt. Darren Pankratz, Officer in Charge of the Chilliwack RCMP. “We are working closely with the school district as this investigation continues, and we thank the members of the public who assisted in ensuring the child’s safety and helping police quickly locate and arrest the suspect.”

RCMP have stated that McGillis is a prolific offender.

Chilliwack DPAC issued a statement on May 15: Our hearts are with the student, family, and the entire school community after the very scary incident at Central Elementary on Wednesday. An attempted child abduction is every parent and caregiver’s worst nightmare, and we know a lot of families are feeling shaken and emotional right now.

Student safety has to be the number one priority. Children can’t properly learn or feel settled at school if families don’t feel confident they are safe. Incidents like this are a difficult reminder of how important supervision, safety procedures, communication, and community awareness really are.

We are thankful for the quick actions taken by school staff, alert community members, and local authorities to help keep students safe. We also recognize that situations like this can leave kids, parents, and staff feeling anxious for some time afterward. We encourage families to check in with their children, have calm and age-appropriate conversations about personal safety, trusted adults, and what to do if something doesn’t feel right. If families are experiencing heightened anxiety as a result of this incident, we also encourage them to reach out to their school admin to access mental health supports that are available in the community.

DPAC will continue advocating for safe schools, clear communication with families, and ensuring student safety always comes first

Councilor Jason Lum : I am deeply concerned after being briefed on the incident involving the attempted abduction of a child during school drop-off hours.

The only reason this story did not end differently is because an observant parent stepped in and acted. I sincerely hope I have the opportunity to personally thank the individual who intervened. As a parent of a child around the same age, I can’t imagine how terrifying this experience was for the young girl, her family, classmates, school staff, and the broader community.

I also hope this incident triggers an honest and overdue conversation about prolific offenders and the chronic public safety challenges communities are increasingly being asked to navigate.

This is not an attack on vulnerable people or the organizations trying to help. I recognize there are many frontline workers doing incredibly difficult work in challenging circumstances. However, compassion without accountability is not an effective public safety strategy