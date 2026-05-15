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Columbia Bible College Athletics Announced Matt Kaminski as the New Women’s Volleyball Head Coach

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Columbia Bible College Athletics Announced Matt Kaminski as the New Women’s Volleyball Head Coach

Abbotsford (Bearcat Athletics) – Columbia Bible College Athletics welcome Matt Kaminski as the new Head Coach of their Women’s Volleyball program!

A former U-Sport student-athlete (University of Saskatchewan), Bearcat student-athlete, and Athletic Director, Matt returns to CBC Athletics with a deep love for the game and a passion for building strong, team-centered culture. Having competed at the height of the sport, capturing a national championship title in 2011, Matt understands the value of teamwork, character, and commitment both on and off the court.

Matt is excited to lead a talented and driven group of young women who continue to pursue excellence and compete at a high level. He believes athletes at CBC can be both Christ-centered in the way they live and fiercely competitive in the way they play – without compromising either.

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