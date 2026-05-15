Brooks Avenue Garage Fire Under Under Investigation in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On Friday May 15 (approximately 7:10AM), the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 46000 block of Brooks Avenue. Fire crews initiated a second alarm upon observing a column of black smoke while enroute to the scene.



Upon arrival, crews discovered a large volume of fire and smoke coming from a single storey detached garage near the rear of the residential property. Crews established a water supply from a nearby fire hydrant and quickly knocked down the fire before it could spread to the house on the property. The garage sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials