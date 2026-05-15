AbbyPD – Arrest and Charges in Relation to February 2025 Harris Road Fatal Collision

Abbotsford – Over the past year, detectives from AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit, supported by multiple specialized teams, have worked tirelessly to progress this investigation through to the charge approval stage.



On May 8th, 2026, 29-year-old Prabhjit Brar was formally charged with Impaired

Operation Causing Death, Driving over 80 Causing Death, and Dangerous Operation

Causing Death.



Incidents of this nature carry deep and lasting impacts, extending far beyond those

directly involved. Families, friends, and loved ones often experience significant and

enduring grief, with effects that can ripple throughout the broader community. These

tragedies serve as a stark reminder of the serious consequences associated with

impaired and dangerous driving, and reinforce the importance of prevention,

accountability, and continued public safety efforts.



As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released at this time.

Previous Release on February 9th, 2025:



This morning, February 9, 2025, at 7:54 a.m., Abbotsford Police Department frontline

officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 30000 block

of Harris Road.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers found a white Dodge pickup truck with

significant front-end damage. The truck had struck a pedestrian and sheared off a

power pole