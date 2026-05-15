2026 UFV Honorary Degrees Include Rick Hansen, David Jimmie

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley will recognize six inspirational Canadians by granting them honorary degrees at its convocation ceremonies in June.

UFV will honour Nancy Patricia “Pat” Charlie, David Jimmie, Paul Esposito, Rick Hansen, Rochelle Prasad, and Robert Hauser.

Nancy Patricia Charlie of Stsʼaʼí꞉les, known widely as “Auntie Pat”, is one of the most respected matriarchs in the Stó:lõ Indigenous community. She is known for revitalizing cultural practice, shaping community wellness, supporting families, and leading with discipline, caring, and a dedication to service. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping Indigenous, women-led, culturally grounded solutions that help keep families together and restore the strength of Stó:lõ kinship systems.

Entrepreneur and community supporter Paul Esposito of Abbotsford is a long-time real estate developer and businessperson and former pub and restaurant owner who ran hospitality-related businesses next door to UFV’s Abbotsford campus for several decades. He and his family’s generous support of UFV led to the founding of the Esposito Family Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship as well as the Esposito Family Endowment Leadership award. He is also well known for his generosity and philanthropy in the Abbotsford community and his support of causes across British Columbia.

Rick Hansen is widely recognized as one of Canada’s most influential changemakers. Over more than five decades, his leadership and advocacy have had a profound and lasting impact on millions of people globally. From 1985 to 1987, Rick completed the Man in Motion World Tour, wheeling more than 40,000 kilometres across 34 countries, averaging approximately 85 kilometres per day and navigating challenging terrain including the Great Wall of China and the Swiss Alps, to raise funds and awareness with a goal of creating a world that is accessible and inclusive for all by removing barriers for people with disabilities. Following the tour, Rick Hansen founded the Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF), which has raised nearly $500 million to support programs, research, and initiatives advancing accessibility and inclusion.

Robert (Bob) Hauser is well known for his leadership and business acumen in the entertainment industry after decades of leading the family-owned West Coast Amusements company, which brings carnival rides to fairs and events across British Columbia and Western Canada. Bob and his wife Wendy are quiet supporters of food banks, sports organizations, and local causes in the communities they visit and the ones they call home. And in recent years, they’ve developed a bond with UFV, supporting student athletes with a scholarship and hosting the annual Nick Taylor Charity Golf Tournament gala that raises funds for several causes, including UFV’s golf team.

David Jimmie is a well-known leader who serves as Chief of Squiala First Nation and until recently was president of the Stó:lō Nation Chiefs Council (comprised of 11 member communities). An accomplished builder, both in the construction and community realm, David is an advocate for collaboration and partnership. His dedication to working together for a better future demonstrates his commitment to fostering strong relationships and driving positive change within his community and beyond.

Rochelle Prasad is an educator who launched the SPARK Foundation at age 14. Under her guidance, it has grown into a nonprofit that supports more than 500,000 youth across five countries, delivering scholarships, life-skills education and leadership development. Rochelle, 28, will be the youngest person to have received an honorary degree from UFV. She was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 in the Education category in 2026, one of RBC’s Top 100 Women Leaders in Canada, one of the federal government’s Emerging Leaders, and one of the Globe and Mail’s Top 50 Changemakers.

Honorary degrees at UFV are awarded to individuals recognized for distinguished and visionary leadership and achievements consistent with UFV’s core values, mission, and goals. They exemplify the highest personal and professional standards that serve as an inspiration and model for students, faculty, staff, and our communities. Recipients may be eminent researchers, scholars, professionals, creative artists, performers, athletes, or people renowned for exemplary public service regionally, nationally, or globally, whose contributions have enriched society and the quality of life.

The honorary degrees will be presented at the following UFV Convocation ceremonies at the UFV Athletic Centre, located at 33844 King Road in Abbotsford, BC:



Tuesday, June 9

9:30 am: Nancy Patricia Charlie

2:30 pm: David Jimmie

Wednesday, June 10

9:30 am: Paul Esposito

2:30 pm: Rick Hansen

Thursday, June 11

9:30 am: Rochelle Prasad

2:30 pm: Robert (Bob) Hauser