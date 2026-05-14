UPDATE with VEHICLE PHOTO of Interest – Two Assaults on Youth, Off Wells Road in Chilliwack Were Related

Chilliwack – MAY 14 UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation into a serious assault that occurred in the early morning hours of May 3, 2026 on Wells Road. Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a potential witness who may have information that could advance the investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have obtained video footage showing a vehicle in the area at the time of the incident. Based on the information gathered so far, investigators believe the occupants of this vehicle may have seen or heard something significant and could provide critical information.

The vehicle is described as a newer-model, mid-size grey SUV. It was observed travelling eastbound on Wells Road between approximately 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on May 3. During that time, the vehicle pulled over briefly just prior to the intersection of Vedder Road and Wells Road.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in this vehicle, or anyone with information about the vehicle, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611and quote file number 2026-17999.

2026 Chilliwack RCMP May 5 Assault – Vehicle of Interest

MAY 5 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP are investigating two assaults that occurred early Sunday morning (May 3) and are believed to be related. Officers from the Serious Crimes Unit are asking members of the public who were in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV or dash‑camera footage, to come forward.

On May 3, 2026, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP were notified of two separate assaults that occurred within a short period of time and in close proximity to one another.

The first assault occurred in the 45000 block of Wells Road. One adult male victim was located and treated for non‑life‑threatening injuries.

The second assault occurred shortly afterward in the same area of Wells Road. A youth victim was transported to hospital with life‑threatening injuries where they remain in serious condition.

Wells Road was closed for an extended period on Sunday while officers conducted further investigation.

It is alleged that both assaults involved the same suspects, however, the two victims are not known to one another.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area or who was present at the time to review their residential CCTV footage or vehicle dash‑camera recordings.

“Any video between midnight and 3 am on May 3 that may have captured the assaults or the individuals involved could be very significant to our investigation.” says Cst. Brennan Kish of the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crimes Unit. “Our investigators are doing everything possible to identify those responsible and to ensure public safety in the community. Information from the public can play a critical role in helping us move this investigation forward.”