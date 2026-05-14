Suspect Charged After Attempted Kidnapping at a Chilliwack Elementary School

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP confirm that charges have been laid against a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a child from an Elementary School in Chilliwack.

On May 13, 2026, just after 9AM, police were notified of an attempted abduction of a 7-year-old girl from the school grounds of Chilliwack Central Elementary School. A man had allegedly attempted to remove the child from school property before a concerned citizen intervened and brought the child back to the school. The child was uninjured.

A short time later, a man matching the description was located nearby. Police were able to arrest him and take him into custody.

Joel McGillis, has been charged with the following:

Kidnapping a person under 16 years of age.

Joel McGillis remains in custody, and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 15, 2026.

Joel McGillis and the child are not known to one another, and police believe this to be an isolated incident.

Police are seeking witness who may have been in the area between Central Elementary School and the 46000 block of Margaret Avenue between 8:30 am and 9:15 am. If anyone observed an individual wearing a purple bunny-like mask, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP as you might have information that could assist the investigation.