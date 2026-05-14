Local Youth Fishing with a Cop: UFVRD Indigenous Policing Services

Fraser Valley – Officers with Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) are finding new ways to connect with local youth, this time through a day at a farm in Abbotsford that focused on fishing and fun.

The first-ever “Fishing With a Cop” initiative for youth was held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, bringing more than 24 Grade 5 and 6 students from Seabird Island Community School to Silverbrook Fish Farm for a unique day of hands-on learning, relationship building, and informal engagement with police.

“As a police officer, it’s the best kind of day when we can connect with youth in this kind of environment that’s truly centred around having fun,” said Cst. Bradley Holditch with UFVRD IPS. “Shared activities like this help build trust, familiarity, open communication, and are an important part of how we connect with our community.”

Students participated in a guided fishing experience alongside UFVRD IPS, Silverbrook Fish Farm staff, and school staff. The day included a tour of the fish farm, lessons on environmental stewardship, and receiving instruction on safe and responsible fishing practices before students had the opportunity to catch their own fish.

Cst. Holditch has worked closely with Seabird Island Community School for the past two years, supporting school programs, cultural events, and youth initiatives, including D.A.R.E.

During recent discussions, students identified fishing as an activity they were interested in doing with police officers.

“We have ongoing activities like paddling, soccer, and dodgeball that we do with kids but it was great to see the students show interest in fishing. It’s important part of their culture and it’s also something I am personally passionate about and often talk about with students, so it felt like a great fit when the idea came up,” Cst. Holditch said.

Transportation was provided by the school, and school staff members were on hand to support supervision and student safety throughout the day. UFVRD IPS members supported instruction and engagement during the event.

The initiative aligns with UFVRD Indigenous Policing Services’ commitment to relationship building, youth engagement, and community-based policing. Events like Fishing with a Cop help reinforce positive connections between police and youth through shared experiences.

UFVRD IPS would like to thank Seabird Island Community School and Silverbrook Fish Farm for their support.

“Making this happen was a true team effort and we’re grateful that this was such a positive experience for everyone,” Cst. Holditch said. “It was great to see the kids try something new, spend time outdoors, and enjoy the day together.”