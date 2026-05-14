It’s Official – Daniel,Henrik and Ryan Run the Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver/Abbotsford – Vancouver Canucks Chairman & Governor, NHL, Francesco Aquilini announced today that Daniel and Henrik Sedin have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations and Ryan Johnson has been named the 13th General Manager in franchise history. Daniel and Henrik will assume full autonomy over Hockey Operations, while Jim Rutherford will transition into a Senior Advisor role.

“This is a very important day for our organization and marks a significant step in guiding the future direction of our hockey team,” said Francesco Aquilini. “Daniel, Henrik, and Ryan are culture setters, driven by an unrelenting work ethic and strong desire to succeed. Their passion and commitment, both as players and in management, shine daily, and they set the standard through their professionalism and character. Forward thinking, intelligent, and strengthened by adversity, these leaders have a clear vision of what it means to be a proud member of the Vancouver Canucks. Daniel, Henrik and Ryan are laser-focused on building a competitive, young, and exciting team that our fans can be proud to support. We are extremely excited to have them leading our rebuild and driving our vision of building a championship-caliber team.”

Daniel and Henrik Sedin began their managerial careers in 2021.22 as Special Advisors to the General Manager, before transitioning into Player Development roles in May of 2022. Since their appointment in Player Development, they have worked closely with players in Vancouver and Abbotsford, both on and off the ice, improving their skills and training regimens.

The Sedins originally joined the Canucks organization at the 1999 NHL Draft when the club traded up to select Daniel at No. 2 and Henrik at No. 3 and quickly became franchise players. Known for their contributions on and off the ice, the Sedins were honoured at the 2018 NHL Awards with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, recognizing their leadership qualities and their humanitarian contributions in their community. Henrik previously received this distinction in 2016.

Daniel and Henrik Sedin retired following the 2017.18 season after 17 NHL seasons, all with the Canucks. Their jerseys were retired on Feb. 12, 2020, and they were both inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Ryan Johnson has spent the previous 13 seasons with the Canucks in various capacities, most recently as an Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Abbotsford Canucks. Under his leadership, Abbotsford compiled a 191-134-19-12 record over five seasons, culminating in a standout 2025 campaign that saw the club capture the Calder Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Prior to being named Assistant General Manager, Johnson served as a Special Assistant to the General Manager from 2022-24, the Director of Player Development and General Manager of the Utica Comets from 2017-21, the Assistant Director of Player Development from 2015-17, and a Player Development Consultant from 2013-15.

Now about the coaching situation ………………..