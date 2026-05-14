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Chilliwack SPCA In Need of Dog/Puppy Food, Extension Cords

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Chilliwack SPCA In Need of Dog/Puppy Food, Extension Cords

Chilliwack – BC SPCA Chilliwack is reaching out for a helping hand. Right now, they’re facing an urgent need at the community food bank for dog and puppy food. These supplies go directly to families in our community who are working hard to care for their beloved pets during challenging times.

In addition, with the warmer weather arriving, they’ve had to set up more fans throughout the centre to keep both animals and people comfortable. In doing so, we’ve discovered an immediate need for extension cords to safely power everything.

Donate dog or puppy food (dry or wet)
Donate extension cords (new or gently used)
Share this post to help us reach more supporters

Every donation, no matter the size, makes a real difference for the animals.

If you’d like to donate, please drop items off at 6797 Hopedale Rd or reach out for more information. And for those that love to shop online here is their Amazon Wishlist – https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/3SNBTBMH44V0…

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