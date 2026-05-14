Chilliwack Mural Festival Announces 10 Muralists to Paint for 2026 Festival

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Mural Festival has confirmed its 2026 roster of muralists, who will paint from June 15 to August 16 in Downtown Chilliwack. This summer, eleven artists from five countries will transform the walls of downtown Chilliwack into an open-air gallery. They will be painting stories of endangered wildlife, Indigenous heritage, social justice, and the raw power of the natural world.

Selected from 1,141 applications—a selection ratio of less than one percent—the artists represent an extraordinary range of vision and voice. Curators Carrielynn Victor and Amber Price chose ten artists whose work will bring more vibrancy to Downtown Chilliwack, as well as inspire and create conversations. The roster includes Canadian artists from Chilliwack, Vancouver, and Ottawa, as well as international artists from France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the USA.

“These ten artists aren’t just painting murals, they’re starting conversations about land, identity, wildlife, and what we owe to each other,” says Lise Oakley, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Community Arts Council. “For a city of our size, the calibre of artists we’re able to attract speaks to how Chilliwack has become a genuine destination for world-class public art. We invite everyone to experience these new works through mural tours before, during, and after the annual free Chilliwack Mural Festival Street Party on August 14 & 15 in Central Community Park and District 1881.”

The 2026 Muralists:

ABYS (Nancy, France) – Self-taught and self-propelled, Julien Brouand has been shaping the European street art scene since 2006. Known for vibrant, intricately detailed murals that frequently centre on the animal world, ABYS brings a bold graffiti sensibility that has taken him across France, Belgium, and Luxembourg — and now to the Fraser Valley for the first time.

Aysha McConkey (Chilliwack, Canada) – One of two Chilliwack artists on this year’s roster, Aysha McConkey brings a rare combination of scientific rigour and artistic beauty to her work. A junior biologist and wildlife illustrator, she creates immersive paintings that are as much about conservation education as they are about stunning imagery — proof that art and science don’t have to speak different languages.

Jack Lack (Köln, Germany) – Born and raised in Stuttgart, Cologne-based artist Jack Lack has created various themed murals, ranging from portrait work to detailed figurative sceneries. During his research on the art of muralism, he has been repeatedly drawn to the interplay between nature and the urban landscape. His artworks highlight this contrast and narrate stories of human interaction with the natural environment. Often inspired by biological research or local stories about flora and fauna, his work addresses topics relevant to the people living nearby.

JDL (Amsterdam, Netherlands) – Judith de Leeuw, also known as JDL street art, creates large-scale murals worldwide in order to draw attention to social issues. In a period of 6 years, she managed to travel and work in over 41 countries, including big parts of Europe, Asia, and the United States. Growing up in child services, she has seen many dark places in life. Today, she uses this as a tool for empathy and understanding for the less fortunate, who play the main characters in her murals.

JEKS (North Carolina, USA) – JEKS (Brian Lewis) is a renowned self-taught graffiti artist and muralist based in Greensboro, North Carolina, recognized for his hyper-realistic, large-format monochromatic and full-color portraits. Active since the late 1990s, he has created hundreds of murals worldwide, spanning the US, Canada, and Colombia, featuring meticulous detail, smooth gradients, and profound emotional depth, all created using only spray paint.

Nina Kroeker (Chilliwack, Canada) – Nina Kroeker is a self-taught artist, residing in the Fraser Valley. She was born and raised in Regina, Saskatchewan, where she found a love of art at a young age.

Nina Valkhoff (Rotterdam, Netherlands) – A leading muralist and painter known for her vibrant, large-scale murals filled with life, plants, and animals. Her work blends realism with a touch of magic. Animals, often endangered species, take center stage, serving as gentle yet powerful reminders of their beauty and the need to protect them. She uses her art to highlight how our compassion often favors the familiar or the cute, leaving many species overlooked.

Stan Greene (Vancouver) x K.C. Hall (Chilliwack) – Stan Greene, born in 1953, is an artist of Coast Salish and Nez Perce Decent. He attended the Kasan School of Native Art in Hazelton, B.C., in 1977, and has been carving for a living for the past 22 years. Stan’s clean, precise carvings are predominantly in the Tsimshian and Salish styles.

K.C. Hall was born in Bella Bella, BC, and has lived in East Vancouver since he was 2 years old. He is the grandson of hereditary Chief Irene (Wakas) Brown. In February of 2012, K.C. studied with Nisga’a artist Robert Tait in the Northwest Coast Jewellery Arts Program at Native Education College in Vancouver, BC. The course inspired K.C. as an artist since he was introduced to Northwest Coast formline, and he instantly fell in love with the visual language.

Steph Babij (Ottawa, Canada) – Stephanie Babij is a visual artist and muralist of Ojibwe and Ukrainian/mixed-settler heritage. Originally from Sudbury, and a member of Wikwemikong Unceded First Nation, she now makes her home on Unceded Algonquin Territory in Ottawa. In her work, you’ll find elements of plants, animals, natural cycles, the spirit world, and the celebration of bodies. The pieces that she creates call people to honour their relationship with the land and welcome dialogues about climate justice and living ethically with creation.

Steven Teller (Florida, USA) – Steven Teller is a multidisciplinary artist whose work is inspired by the beauty of nature. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Steven has always been drawn to the power of the sea, which has fueled his passion for creating art.

The muralists will begin painting in the weeks leading up to the Chilliwack Mural Festival Street Party, a free annual event held at District 1881 and Mill Street on August 14 & 15, with workshops and mural tours on August 16. By mid-August, the ten walls will have become new pieces in Chilliwack’s outdoor art gallery.

For more information on the 2026 muralists, visit chilliwackmuralfestival.com/muralists.