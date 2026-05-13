Mission RCMP Monitoring Backcountry, Forest Service Roads This Long Weekend

Mission – Mission RCMP will be going wild this weekend…heading out into the wilderness areas throughout the Victoria Day weekend.

The backcountry areas in and around Mission are known for their recreational opportunities. From rustic camping to off-roading, hiking, biking, boating and more, there is so much to do, and Mission RCMP wants to help ensure that everyone stays safe and enjoys their time out in nature. Officers will be out along the Forest Service Roads in police vehicles, ATVs, and the detachment’s side-by-side, and boaters on Stave Lake can also expect to see the detachment’s police boat out on the lake during the weekend, checking to ensure people are not boating while impaired, and have the necessary safety equipment on board.

Whether you are heading out by foot, on two-wheels, four-wheels, or by watercraft, here are a few reminders:

If you see something unsafe happening in the backcountry, call 911. If you don’t have cell service at your location, note whatever details you can (specific location, vehicle description, etc), and report it to Mission RCMP when you are back in cell-service (604-826-7161).

There are many places where there is no cell service. Ensure someone in town knows where you are going, when you expect to be back, and what to do if you don’t arrive home on time (hint…call us!). Always consider the possibility of a vehicle breakdown, a twisted ankle, a bent prop, or other unforeseen circumstances;

Impaired boating is illegal, and impaired driving is illegal both on and off-road. Just don’t do it;

No recreational shooting (including target practice) is allowed in most areas accessible by Forest Service Roads in the Mission area. Anyone found in violation could face fines, have their guns seized, or face criminal charges;