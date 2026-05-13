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Lightning Sparks Wildfires – Pirates Point, North West Side of the Harrison River, Chehalis Lake

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Lightning Sparks Wildfires – Pirates Point, North West Side of the Harrison River, Chehalis Lake

Harrison – On May 12, the HHSFD and Coastal Fire became aware of and monitoring the confirmed lightening strike on the North West side of the Harrison River (Pirates Point).

At this time, there is no immediate threat to the community.

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Wildfire BC also noted two other lightning caused wildfires, on the east side of Chahalis Lake. They are also listed as out of control but do not pose a threat to any communities.

2026 Harrison River Pirates Point Wildfire BC Map May 12 Screenshot 2026-05-12 at 20-39-03 BC Wildfire Service

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