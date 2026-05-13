City of Abbotsford Seeking Input on New McKee Neighbourhood Park

Abbotsford – A new park is planned for the McKee Neighbourhood, and the City of Abbotsford is inviting local residents to share their input to help shape its design.

The new neighbourhood park will be located near the intersection of Dawson Road and Sumas Mountain Road in a quiet, single detached residential neighbourhood. The park will have a large forested natural open space with a smaller cleared area for park amenities and programming. Residents’ creativity will be essential to unlocking the full potential of this new neighbourhood amenity.

City staff are hosting an in-person community engagement event on Tuesday, May 26, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at 36676 Dianne Brook Ave., the future site of the park. Local residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project and provide feedback.

For those unable to attend in-person but still want to have their voices heard, more information is available online, along with an online survey, at Let’s Talk Abbotsford. The survey will run from Wednesday, May 13 to Monday, June 1.

Following this initial round of community engagement, City staff will develop a preliminary park design to be shared with the public for additional input. A detailed design is expected to be finalized early next year, with construction anticipated to begin shortly after.

Advancing park amenities is one action Abbotsford City Council is taking to further their strategic goal of supporting recreation and the facilities, amenities and activities that bring our community closer together.