AbbyPD – UPDATE – Fraud Suspect Identified

Abbotsford – MAY 13 UPDATE from Abby PD – Fraud Suspect Identified



Earlier this week, we shared a photo of a female involved in fraudulent transactions and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying her. Thanks to the information provided by our community, she has now been identified.

May 12 ORIGINAL STORY – Officers with Abbotsford Police Department Street Outreach Response Team are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured female in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation involving fraudulent transactions at a local grocery store.



Anyone with information on the female’s identification is asked to contact AbbyPD either by phone or by emailing: communications@abbypd.ca and reference file number 26-13426.