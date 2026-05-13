AbbyPD – Missing Person FOUND – Emin Hodzic

Abbotsford – Emin Hodzic has been found safe. Abby PD released the statement May 13.

ORIGINAL STORY – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 49‑year‑old Emin Hodzic.

Emin was last seen on foot on April 28th in the area of McCallum Road and Highway 1. He is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’11”, 180 lbs, with short grey hair, and is known to wear brown glasses. A last known clothing description is not available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Emin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department and quote file number 26‑18893