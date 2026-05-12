Sardis Secondary Principal Honoured by BC School Sports – Lynnet Schramm Receives 2025-26 Citation of Excellence (VIDEO)

Sardis – (Chilliwack School District) Sardis Secondary School principal Lynnet Schramm was recognized for her leadership, service, and impact on student athletics at the 2026 BC School Sports Awards (BCSS) on Friday, May 8. Schramm was awarded the Citation of Excellence – Administrator.

The award recognizes the contributions of an administrator who demonstrates strong leadership and sustained support for athletic programs, athletic directors, and coaches, while also contributing to the overall promotion of school athletics and the student-athlete experience.

Schramm’s connection to school sports began when she was a student athlete at Chilliwack Secondary. In high school, she played volleyball, basketball, soccer, and track and field. Throughout her career, she continued to support athletics, coaching basketball and volleyball, and supporting other sports as a teacher sponsor. As an administrator, she is a strong advocate for equitable access, ensuring student athletes have the support, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed.

“Students are successful when they feel connected to the school,” said Schramm. “The hardest job we have is getting them in the doors. When students are passionate about being here because of the extra-curricular things they’re involved in, they’re going to attend. If they can attend, they’re going to be successful.”

Sarah Paradis, a teacher and athletic director at Sardis Secondary, nominated Schramm. “When it comes to athletics, she’s out there encouraging every single team,” said Paradis. “She doesn’t talk about her own accomplishments or everything she’s done to give back to the sport, but she’s given back so much to the sport over the years.”

BCSS published short videos about the 2026 winners. An interview with Schramm is available on the BCSS YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/2Nqd9nEuxjs?si=Lnagpoqc23XSFK8O.-