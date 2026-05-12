RCMP Encourage Safe Use of E Scooters and E Dirtbikes

Fraser Valley – With summer and warm weather approaching, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP is reminding the public to use caution following an increase in collisions and road incidents in Chilliwack involving E-Scooters, E-Bikes, and E-Dirt bikes.

There has been a growing number of riders operating these devices:

At illegal or unsafe speeds

Without helmets

On roadways not suited to their use

With multiple riders sharing one device

While they are a popular and convenient transportation option, riders have little physical protection and are highly vulnerable in traffic. Many of these devices do not meet the legal requirements to operate on public roadways, and unsafe use can result in serious or fatal injuries.

The RCMP urges riders to follow the rules of the road, wear appropriate safety gear, and understand where these devices can be legally operated. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to speak with youth about the risks and legal responsibilities.

BC Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project – What riders must know

The City of Chilliwack is participating in the BC Electric Kick scooter pilot project. The B.C. government is using the results of this pilot project to determine whether electric kick scooters should be authorized for permanent use in the province.

Riders are not permitted to ride on sidewalks, and dangerous operation such as weaving through traffic or riding beyond the device’s legal capabilities can result in enforcement action resulting in fines.

Under the BC Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project, riders who use E-Scooters in Chilliwack must abide by the following rules:

✅ Be 16 years of age or older

✅ Wear an approved helmet

✅ One person per scooter

✅ Ride on multi-use paths, in designated cycling lanes, or where none exist, as far right as you safely can

✅Use a legally permitted scooter

Violation of any of these regulations can result in fines of up to $109 per offence.

For full rules and safety information, visit:

E‑Dirt Bikes remain prohibited in Chilliwack

While the City of Chilliwack has chosen to participate in the Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project, which allows the operation of E-scooters within City Limits, E-Bikes that can travel above 32 km/hr and E‑Dirt bikes remain prohibited under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. These devices are not permitted on municipal or provincial roadwaysdue to the increased risk they pose, as they are capable of higher speeds and are not designed for safe operation on public roads or pathways. The following make an E-Dirt Bike illegal for street use:

Can travel more than 32 km/hr

Has more than 500 W of power

Does not have usable and functioning pedals

There are several fines under the Motor Vehicle Act you could face if you don’t follow the rules and regulations of E-Dirt Bikes:

No insurance while operating on a roadway – $598

Riding without a helmet – $138

No driver’s license – $276

“Enforcement is only one part of preventing further collisions and injuries,” says Cpl. Carmen Kiener. “Wearing a helmet, slowing down, and following the rules can be the difference between a close call and a fatal outcome. We also encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s safety. We commonly see youth riding scooters and bikes without helmets and sometimes with the helmet hanging from the handlebars instead of being worn. While we support the use of these devices, safety must come first. No one wants an enjoyable ride to end in tragedy.”