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Proposal for Upgrades to Trans Mountain Pipeline Pump Station in Hope

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Proposal for Upgrades to Trans Mountain Pipeline Pump Station in Hope

Hope (TMX) – The District of Hope has received preliminary information regarding Trans Mountain’s proposed Mainline Optimization Project.

According to the information provided, the proposal includes modifications to the existing Hope Pump Station as part of broader upgrades to the Trans Mountain pipeline system.

At this stage, the project remains in the pre-application phase, with Trans Mountain indicating it expects to submit its regulatory application to the Canada Energy Regulator later this year.

No specific construction timelines or confirmed local impacts for Hope have been provided at this time.

Residents seeking more information about the proposed project or regulatory process can visit Trans Mountain or the Canada Energy Regulator directly.

The District is sharing this information for awareness and will provide updates if additional project details relevant to our community become available

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