OPINION – BC School Trustee Elections Set for October 17 — BCSTA Calls on Passionate Community Leaders to Step Forward

Vancouver – With school trustee elections across British Columbia confirmed for Saturday, October 17, 2026, the British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) is encouraging committed community members to consider putting their names forward. Serving as a school trustee is one of the most meaningful ways a British Columbian can contribute to the future of public education and the students who depend on it.

School trustees are locally elected representatives who govern and serve their local boards of education across BC. Together, they set the strategic direction for their school districts, approve and balance budgets, establish policies, and ensure that more than 550,000 students in BC’s public school system receive a high-quality, equitable education.

School trustees uphold the integrity of BC’s public education system, serving as the vital link between community priorities and the policies that govern how students are educated and how public schools run. Through sound governance and countless hours of dedicated service to their communities, school trustees shape the conditions in which students thrive, placing student achievement and well-being at the centre of every decision.

Trustees keep public education accountable — rooted in their communities, and responsible for the decisions that matter most to students and families. It is a role that holds significant responsibility. Trustees are accountable to their communities for decisions ranging from school district staffing, resources and capital planning to Indigenous education, student mental health supports, and long-term facilities. It is a role that demands integrity, curiosity, and a genuine commitment to public education as a democratic institution.

“Being a school trustee is one of the most rewarding roles you can take on in your community. Every decision you make has a direct impact on students — on the quality of their education, the safety of their schools, and the opportunities available to them. Trustees are often unseen champions of public education, and this work truly matters. If you are passionate about good governance, public education and creating opportunities for all students to reach their full potential and thrive, I encourage you to run.”

— Carolyn Broady, Past President, BC School Trustees Association, and past School Trustee, West Vancouver Schools

“A strong public education system is the foundation of a healthy democracy. Providing the governance that sustains this foundation is the responsibility of democratically elected local school trustees. Choosing to stand for this position is a meaningful way to serve your community — one whose impact on students and families will be felt for generations.”

— Trevor Davies, Chief Executive Officer, BC School Trustees Association

Diverse boards make stronger decisions, and communities are best served when their elected representatives reflect the full range of voices within them. BCSTA encourages candidates from all walks of life to consider running — parents, community advocates, Indigenous community members, and anyone who believes in the value of strong, publicly funded schools.

To support prospective candidates, the BCSTA has developed a comprehensive suite of resources covering everything from the nomination process and legal obligations to the day-to-day responsibilities of a school trustee. These materials are designed to help anyone thinking about running feel informed, prepared, and confident. Resources are available at bcsta.org/elections.

Nomination packages for the October 17, 2026, school trustee elections are available through local boards of education. Prospective candidates are encouraged to connect with their local board and visit bcsta.org/elections early to understand timelines, eligibility requirements, the role, and how to get started.

The BCSTA thanks every potential candidate for considering this important role. Your commitment to public education, to your community, and above all to BC’s students is what makes this work matter.

About BCSTA

The British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) represents and supports the boards of education that govern British Columbia’s public schools, serving over 550,000 students. BCSTA supports over 400 trustees through professional development, legal counsel, and communications, while acting as the strong, unified voice for boards in advocating to government, education partners, and the public on matters affecting public education.