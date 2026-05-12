Mission RCMP Wants to Locate 46-year-old Dustin Vivian

Mission – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 46-year-old Dustin Vivian, who is wanted on two counts of breaching a Release Order.



Police have been in contact with Dustin by phone, but he has been unwilling to turn himself in. Dustin – who is known to travel back and forth between Mission and Abbotsford – also has numerous other outstanding charges.



If you see Dustin, or have information as to where he is currently staying, call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 26-3903

2026 46-year-old Dustin Vivian Misison RCMP May

