Skip to content

Ahead of Long Weekend – Off-Road Riders – Safety First

Home
Safety
Ahead of Long Weekend – Off-Road Riders – Safety First

Fraser Valley – As the May long weekend approaches, police are reminding off‑road vehicle (ORV) riders to make safety a priority before heading into the backcountry.

Each year, officers respond to preventable crashes involving ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes. These incidents often involve excessive speed, alcohol or drug impairment, failure to wear helmets, or lack of rider experience.

ORVs are a popular way to enjoy the outdoors in the Upper Fraser Valley, but preparation and responsible riding are essential. Riders are encouraged to plan ahead, ride within their ability, and be mindful of conditions.

Before heading out, police remind riders to:

  • Wear a properly fitted helmet and appropriate protective gear
  • Never operate an ORV while impaired by alcohol or drugs
  • Ride at a safe speed for the terrain and conditions
  • Stay on designated trails and respect private property
  • Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return

Riders are also reminded that when operating on Forest Service Roads (FSRs), all ORVs must have:

  • valid registration, 
  • liability insurance, 
  • a visible issued plate or sticker, 
  • approved helmets,
  • required safety equipment in proper working order.

RCMP will be conducting backcountry patrols throughout the May long weekend to promote safe and lawful ORV use. Making smart decisions and following the rules helps ensure everyone gets home safely. Ride prepared, ride responsibly—and we’ll see you out there.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts