Ahead of Long Weekend – Off-Road Riders – Safety First

Fraser Valley – As the May long weekend approaches, police are reminding off‑road vehicle (ORV) riders to make safety a priority before heading into the backcountry.

Each year, officers respond to preventable crashes involving ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes. These incidents often involve excessive speed, alcohol or drug impairment, failure to wear helmets, or lack of rider experience.

ORVs are a popular way to enjoy the outdoors in the Upper Fraser Valley, but preparation and responsible riding are essential. Riders are encouraged to plan ahead, ride within their ability, and be mindful of conditions.

Before heading out, police remind riders to:

Wear a properly fitted helmet and appropriate protective gear

Never operate an ORV while impaired by alcohol or drugs

Ride at a safe speed for the terrain and conditions

Stay on designated trails and respect private property

Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return

Riders are also reminded that when operating on Forest Service Roads (FSRs), all ORVs must have:

valid registration,

liability insurance,

a visible issued plate or sticker,

approved helmets,

required safety equipment in proper working order.

RCMP will be conducting backcountry patrols throughout the May long weekend to promote safe and lawful ORV use. Making smart decisions and following the rules helps ensure everyone gets home safely. Ride prepared, ride responsibly—and we’ll see you out there.