AbbyPD – Public Assistance Requested in Fraud Investigation

Abbotsford – Officers with Abbotsford Police Department Street Outreach Response Team are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured female in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation involving fraudulent transactions at a local grocery store.
Anyone with information on the female’s identification is asked to contact AbbyPD either by phone or by emailing: communications@abbypd.ca and reference file number 26-13426.
In Time for the Long Weekend – Campfires Permitted Across Coastal Fire Centre Due to Decreased Fire Risk
Fraser Valley/Parksville – Effective on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 12 p.m. (noon), the Category 1 campfire prohibition will be rescinded throughout the Coastal Fire