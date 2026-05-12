Abbotsford – Officers with Abbotsford Police Department Street Outreach Response Team are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured female in connection with an ongoing fraud investigation involving fraudulent transactions at a local grocery store.



Anyone with information on the female’s identification is asked to contact AbbyPD either by phone or by emailing: communications@abbypd.ca and reference file number 26-13426.

2026 AbbyPD – Public Assistance Requested in Fraud Investigation May