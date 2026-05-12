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AbbyPD – Missing – 14-year-old Malcolm Gerbrand

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AbbyPD – Missing – 14-year-old Malcolm Gerbrand

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Malcolm Gerbrand.

Malcolm was last seen at Highstreet Mall in Abbotsford on April 26th at approximately 5:00 PM. He is described as 5’2” tall, approximately 100 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, black jeans, and black running shoes.

Malcolm is known to frequent areas throughout the Lower Mainland and may be travelling by public transit.

Anyone with information regarding Malcolm’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department and reference file number 26-17630

2026 MISSING AbbyPD – Missing – 14-year-old Malcolm Gerbrand

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