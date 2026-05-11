United Way Partners with Red Truck Beer Co. on Wildfire Relief – Includes Fraser Valley Outlets

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – Thanks to a partnership between United Way British Columbia and Red Truck Beer Company, this spring and summer people across BC can support communities recover from scorching wildfires by enjoying a frosty beer.



In partnership with United Way BC, 10% of proceeds from every Fireline Red Lager sold will support United Way ’s BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, which helps communities rebuild after devastating wildfires.

Donations to United Way BC’s Wildfire Recovery Fund provide a range of supports, including basic needs assistance, food, mental health support, day camps for kids, legal services to low-income families, social connection, and grants for recovery and social rebuilding.

Local participating independent retailers include:

o Kanaka Creek Liquor Store, Maple Ridge

o Garrison Wine & Liquor Merchants, Chilliwack

o Promontory Liquor Store, Chilliwack

o Langley Liquor Warehouse, Langley

o Alder Liquor Store, Aldergrove

Hope Liquor Store, Hope