Suspicious Death in Perth, Ontario – Suspect May Be In Fraser Valley

Perth Ontario/Fraser Valley – As the investigation into a suspicious death in Perth continues, police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the accused, who are wanted for second degree murder and may be in British Columbia.

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers from the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to Last Duel Park, where one person was located with life-threatening injuries. The individual, identified as 34-year-old Christo ALLISON RICHARDS of Ottawa, was transported to a trauma centre and later pronounced deceased.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, arrest warrants have been issued for Joseph MADORE, 34 years old of Ottawa, and Brayton KENNEDY, 28 years old of Ottawa. Both are charged with second degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. If seen, do not approach. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Investigators believe Madore is currently in British Columbia, with known associations in the Richmond, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Terrace areas. Kennedy may be travelling with him or may still be in the Ottawa area.

The Lanark County OPP is conducting the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the OPP East Region Regional Support Team.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to immediately contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Our law enforcement partners, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), have obtained arrest warrants for Brayton Kennedy (28) and Joseph Madore (34) in connection with a homicide investigation in Perth, Ontario.



On Sunday, April 12, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., OPP officers… pic.twitter.com/tDGlknRl3O — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 10, 2026