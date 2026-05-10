Family of Cougars Spotted Near Lindell Beach

Lindell Beach/Cultus Lake (Lori Roberts Fraser Valley Community Coordinator for WildSafeBC) – We have a family unit of cougars in the Lindell Beach area. They are not a concern at this time, we just want to make you aware of their presence. In the next few days Conservation Officers will be putting signage up in the area.

If you see a cougar:

-Make yourself appear big & loud

-Back away slowly, never turn your back or run

-You can look a cougar in the eye

-Keep children and pets close or pick up

-Keep dogs leashed

-If the cougar continues to move closer you can throw objects in it’s direction but continue maintaining eye contact

-If you have bear spray you can use it on a cougar

-If the cougar attacks, fight!!!

-Call the RAPP line @1-877-952-RAPP (7277)

Stay Safe: Don’t hike alone, carry bear spray and know how to use it (WildSafeBC teaches this for free), Do not wear a headset when hiking, biking, running or walking in wildlife areas, if you are riding a bike keep bear spray on you not your bike. Get off your bike if wildlife is chasing you, keep your bike in between you and the wildlife for protection. If attacked keep backpack on and cover neck area.

FACT: Cougars can leap the length of a city school bus but typically don’t jump down from above trees & rocks

FACT: When cougars put their paws down their nails retract so you don’t usually see claw marks above prints

FACT: We have three wild cats in BC: Lynx, bobcat & cougars

Reach out if you have any questions: fraservalley@wildsafebc.com