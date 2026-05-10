Calder Cup Winning Abby Canucks Inducted Into Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame

Abbotsford – Each year, the Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame welcomes a new class of permanent inductees and new Wall of Fame recipients at its annual Celebration of Excellence.

The 2026 banquet was held at the Legacy Sports Centre on Saturday, May 9th.

The new inductees included the 2024-25 Abbotsford Canucks (represented by captain Chase Wouters), soccer referee Martin Reid and Abbotsford Curling Club builder Jim Gordon.

Mayors Ross Siemens was there to recognize the honourees and thank them for their contributions to sport in our community, and Councillors Driessen, Loewen and Ross also attended the ceremony.