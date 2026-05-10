BC River Forecast Centre May 2026 Snow Survey Bulletin – Drought Risk for Southern B.C.: Water Insecurity the New Normal

Fraser Valley – The River Forecast Centre released its May Snow Survey Bulletin, showing precipitation totals below normal across most of the province, with the South Coast and southern Interior identified as particularly dry. Low snowpack, early snowmelt and warm seasonal weather forecasts are elevating drought hazards for the upcoming season.

Snow basin indices are now well below normal across several southern and lower elevation regions of the province, including the Lower Thompson (0% of normal), Lower Fraser (59%), South Coast (45%), Vancouver Island (27%), Boundary (53%), Okanagan (31%), Skagit (5%), Similkameen (61%), and Nicola (9%).

Approximately 28% of the total measured snowpack has melted. On average, 6% of the annual B.C. snowpack is melted by this date. There are concerns about drought this season across many areas of the province due to long-term precipitation deficits, low snowpack, early snowmelt, and seasonal weather forecasts.

“With drought risk rising across much of B.C. due to another year of low snowpack and early melt, water insecurity is becoming the new normal,” said Coree Tull of the BC Watershed Security Coalition. “This is the fourth consecutive year communities across the province have experienced drought, yet most local governments and communities still lack the resources and tools needed to get ahead of these crises.”

Members of the BC Watershed Security Coalition are available to comment on the latest snowpack report, including potential impacts on water supplies, salmon runs, food security and the economy. They can speak to the actions that British Columbians and governments should take to improve water conservation and strengthen B.C.’s watershed security.

Tull said, “Communities are ready to lead, but they cannot do it alone. Investing in watershed security solutions that bring local people together to strengthen communities’ ability to prepare, respond, and make collaborative decisions is critical to protecting drinking water, salmon, agriculture, local jobs, and the long-term economic stability communities depend on.”