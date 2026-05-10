BC Lions 2026 Training Camp Starts in Kamloops

Vancouver/Kamloops (with files from BC Lions/Gemma Karstens-Smith – Canadian Press) – Main camp has officially kicked off for the BC Lions in Kamloops. Matt Baker breaks down the starting units for both the offensive line and defensive backfield, as well as an update on a new starter in the receiving corps. Kory Woodruff talks about his adjustment to left tackle in year three, while 12-year veteran T.J. Lee expresses his mindset going into the 2026 season. Training camp coverage presented by City of Kamloops and Sun Peaks Resort.

VIDEO from Canadian Press – https://www.thecanadianpressnews.ca/b-c-lions-eager-to-start-training-camp/video_de5b3e78-c521-58e3-8bcb-8231323f4413.html