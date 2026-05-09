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Chilliwack Community Activist Ghazaleh Nozamani Running for Council Seat in October

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Chilliwack Community Activist Ghazaleh Nozamani Running for Council Seat in October

Chilliwack – Candidates continue to line up their volunteers and fundraising, for the October 17 Municipal elections.

Yarrow’s Ghazaleh Nozamani has been politically active with a number of community projects over the past few years. She has been open about setting her political sights on public office.

She is very active with Love Without Borders, awareness of housing the homeless and those housing and financially challenged.

On May 7, her social media made it official: I’m Ghazaleh Nozamani, a former software engineer turned Red Seal tradeswoman, project manager, and community activist. As a survivor of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s prison system and founder of Love Without Borders, I’ve dedicated my life to justice, equity, and building strong communities. I’m running for City Council in 2026, because I believe my city deserves leadership that puts people first, blends logic with lived experience, and never stops fighting for working families.

Website info is here

Ghazaleh Nozamani

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