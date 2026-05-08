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Local Hope Radio Memories – 54 Years Ago- Hope’s CKGO AM Signed On

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Local Hope Radio Memories – 54 Years Ago- Hope’s CKGO AM Signed On

Hope (Tom DeSorcy/Don Lehn-FVN) – Old radio guys (and Yes I am one of them), love to talk shop and tell stories. Especially of other talent and management.

Yes, the Infamous WKRP hits close to home, co-written by some ex-radio people.

Long before Tom DeSorcy became Hope’s (now retired) Fire Chief, he was the morning guy at CKGO.

He reminded all media types that on May 8, 1972, CKGO 1490 (changed to 1240 years later) launched in #HopeBC.

The station along with Abbotsford and Chilliwack properties (Radio Max, the Original Star FM, CFVR, CHWK) from Fraser Valley Broadcasters (Bill Coombes, remember him?) were sold to Rogers Communications in 1999. Soon after that, Hope was just a repeater of the “new” Star FM.

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