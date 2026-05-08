Abby Cat Daddy Feline Advocate Society is Once Again Over Capacity

Abbotsford – Abby Cat Daddy the Feline Advocate Society is once again over capacity and urgently asking the community for support as kitten season continues to intensify across the Fraser Valley.

At this time, their rescue is caring for 110 cats, including 55 kittens under 10 weeks old. Many of these kittens are still too young or medically vulnerable to be available for adoption, but they will begin becoming available over the coming weeks as they grow and complete veterinary care.

In addition to the kittens, they currently have 13 adoptable cats and kittens already listed and ready for homes, along with several sick and critical cases requiring ongoing treatment and intensive care.

The reality is that the need from the community continues to grow faster than rescues can sustainably keep up with. Every week we are receiving more requests for help involving pregnant cats, abandoned litters, injured community cats, and families struggling to access veterinary care or support.

They are urgently seeking:

• Foster homes for kittens, adult cats, and medical cases

• Volunteers to help support daily rescue operations and events

• Adopters ready to provide loving forever homes

• Donations to help cover mounting veterinary and care expenses

The good news is that during the month of May, Petsecure is matching donations, doubling the impact of every contribution made to the rescue.

As a local registered charity focused entirely on cats from the Fraser Valley, community support is what allows them to continue responding to emergencies and preventing further suffering through rescue, adoption, and spay/neuter initiatives.

Anyone interested in fostering, volunteering, adopting, or donating can learn more at:

www.theabbycatdaddy.ca

Donations can be made directly through:

Give a Lifeline to Cats in Need