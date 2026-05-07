Raine Maida & Chantal Kreviazuk Live in Chilliwack – September 15 (INTERVIEW)

Chiliwack – The Chilliwack Cultural Centre is set to welcome one of Canada’s most celebrated musical duos this fall as Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk take the stage for their highly anticipated “I’m Going to Break Your Heart Tour 2026.” The performance will take place on Tuesday, September 15, at the Hub Theatre, promising an intimate and unforgettable evening of music.

Known for their powerful songwriting, emotional depth, and undeniable onstage chemistry, Maida and Kreviazuk will deliver a performance that blends iconic hits with deeply personal storytelling.

The tour, inspired by their collaborative work and shared creative journey, offers audiences a rare glimpse into the artistry and connection that have defined their careers.



Raine Maida, lead singer of the multi-platinum band Our Lady Peace, and Chantal Kreviazuk, an internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist, have each built remarkable solo careers.

Together, they create a dynamic musical experience that resonates with fans across generations.

The duo will deliver an intimate evening of music at the Hub Theatre, featuring a mix of hits, solo work, and collaborative songs. Known for their powerful songwriting and onstage chemistry, the pair offer a deeply personal live experience.

Presented by What’s on? Events Inc.

Tickets at HUB Theatre -Link – Price: $89.00 – All Seats

September 15, 2026 – 7:30 PM