Jets Announce Return of Head and Assistant Coaches

Chilliwack – Brady Morrison and Chase Porter have been named Chilliwack Jets Head Coach and Associate Head Coach respectively for the 26/27 season.

The two return after a successful 2025-26 season.

This on the heels of the BC Hockey Board of Directors unanimously approving the British Columbia Hockey Conference (BCHC) as its newest member on March 28, 2026. The BCHC, which will operate as a Junior A league, is a new society that includes several traditional teams from B.C.’s junior hockey communities.

A total of 22 teams, 14 from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and eight from the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), will form the BCHC for the 2026-27 season. As the landscape evolves, there may be opportunities for new teams, including teams in former junior A communities, to apply/re-apply for membership.

This step follows two seasons of work by BC Hockey, its members, and key stakeholders to ensure clubs were prepared to commit to processes aimed toward operating at a level that players and families should expect of organizations at the junior A level. As part of this process, interested teams were evaluated by an independent third party for promotion.