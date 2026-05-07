Chilliwack RCMP Now Investigating Mural Vandalism

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is investigating an incident of vandalism involving one of the city’s most beloved murals, located on Victoria Avenue in downtown Chilliwack.

On May 6, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police received a report that the mural of Inez, a local Stó:lō woman, had been damaged. Unknown individuals defaced the artwork with paint, rendering the mural beyond repair and requiring a complete restoration.

“The fact that this occurred on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is deeply concerning and upsetting. The mural holds significant cultural, historical, and spiritual meaning for members of the local Indigenous community.” says Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP, “Acts of vandalism against culturally significant artwork are taken very seriously, as they impact not only property but also community well-being, identity, and respect. We recognize the deep concern and hurt this incident has caused and remain committed to supporting the community and holding those responsible accountable.”

The investigation is ongoing and officers are exploring all avenues of evidence to determine who was responsible.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP. Even the smallest detail may assist investigators.