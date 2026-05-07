Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit Investigates Two April Street Robberies

Abbotsford – On April 14th, AbbyPD patrol officers initiated an investigation into a street robbery that occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. near the

intersection of Maclure Road and Trethewey Street. A second street robbery occurred on April 30th at approximately 8:09 p.m., along Discovery Trail near Abbotsford Exhibition Park.

In both incidents, a lone male suspect—described as South Asian, 17-20 years of age, approximately 5’9” with a slim build—produced a firearm and demanded the victims’ jewelry. Although shaken, the victims were not physically injured during either robbery.

AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into these two incidents. The investigations are in the early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to assist. Investigators believe these incidents are connected.

There have been no arrests to date.

On May 7, investigators are releasing an image of a suspect vehicle described as a grey 2018–2020 Toyota Camry, possibly an SE model, with an “N” sign displayed on the rear. Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle to contact Abbotsford Police.