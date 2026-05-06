April 20 Lockdown and Search at Fraser Valley Institution – Ended – Drugs and Weapons Discovered

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – MAY 6 UPDATE – The lockdown put in place at Fraser Valley Institution on April 20, 2026 ended, and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found. The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine, shatter, heroine, drug paraphernalia, and two stabbing weapons.

ORIGINAL STORY – On April 20, 2026, a lockdown was put in place at Fraser Valley Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, to enable staff members to conduct an exceptional search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.