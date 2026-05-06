Fraser Valley Business Leaders Convene May 21 in Abbotsford with Full Day Summit – Speakers Include Chief David Jimmie, Alex Mitchell, Hamish Talford

Abbotsford – the Fraser Valley Business Coalition announced the official program for the second Fraser Valley Economic Summit taking place at University of the Fraser Valley on May 21st.

The summit is a gathering of the region’s business leaders and key voices to discuss the needs of the Fraser Valley, showcase local innovators and current projects, and announce a list of action items to seize today’s economic opportunity.

“The Fraser Valley is central to Canada’s growth story, and this summit reflects that reality,” said Alex Mitchell. “By bringing together top-tier national and regional expertise, the Coalition is driving a focused agenda to support investment, productivity, and resilient supply chains.”

Fraser Valley Economic Summit Program:

Date: Tuesday May 21st

Time: 8:30 am-4:00 pm

Location: Evered Hall, Student Union Building, University of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford

Keynote Address:What’s on the Horizon for Canada, an Economic Update from Patrick McAllister, RBC Dominion Securities followed by a fireside chat with Crystal Arnberg, Regional Director of Economics at the Bank of Canada’s Regional Office for British Columbia and the Yukon.

Expert Panels:

From Local Strength to National Impact – An Executive Leadership Panel: Featuring Chief David Jimmie, Chief and CEO of the Squiala First Nation, Mike Heppell, Founder and CEO of Longboard Architectural, and Cathy Press, CEO of Chinook Helicopters. Unpacking the Current Context for Business – Understanding the Political Economy: Featuring Rob Shaw of CHEK News and Host of Political Capital, Nicole Brassard, Vice President at Global Public Affairs, Dr. Hamish Telford, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of the Fraser Valley, and Rachael Segal, CEO of Beyond a Ballot and Vice President, British Columbia Lead, and General Counsel at Enterprise Canada. Moderated by veteran journalist Stuart McNish. Barriers to Growth – Enabling Global Trade by Building Resilient Supply Chains: Featuring Charlotte Olson, Vice President of Infrastructure at the Port of Vancouver, Travis Drew, Vice President of Operations at Vitalus Nutrition Inc., and Ramona Brar, General Manager of Sher Atta Foods. Moderated by Alex McMillan, Executive Advisor at the BC Chamber of Commerce.

The event will also feature a Government Address with Montreal MP Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, followed by a fireside chat focused on federal priorities, economic resilience, and supporting sustained regional growth across the Fraser Valley.

The Fraser Valley Economic Summit is presented by RBC with support from Enbridge, Envision Financial, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Longboard Architectural, BC Dairy, and Fortis BC.

Further program details and additional speakers will be released in the coming days.

Full List of Announced Speakers

Registration Link