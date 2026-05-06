Chilliwack RCMP Need Help to ID Suspect in Bus Driver Assault

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man alleged to have been involved in the assault of a bus driver in March of 2026.

On March 16, 2026, shortly after 6:00 pm, Chilliwack RCMP officers responded to a report of an assault on a bus in the area of South Sumas Road and Vedder Road. A passenger had allegedly assaulted the bus driver who sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

Despite ongoing investigation, police have not yet been able to identify the passenger. Officers have obtained video footage showing a man leaving the area following the assault.

The man is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 18–19 years of age

6’0” tall

Slender build

Brown, wavy hair

Wearing a red jacket with fur on the hood

Wearing a Grey sweatshirt underneath the jacket

Wearing blue jeans with ripped knees

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP and reference file # 2026‑10651.