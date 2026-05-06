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Chilliwack RCMP Need Help to ID Suspect in Bus Driver Assault

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Chilliwack RCMP Need Help to ID Suspect in Bus Driver Assault

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man alleged to have been involved in the assault of a bus driver in March of 2026.

On March 16, 2026, shortly after 6:00 pm, Chilliwack RCMP officers responded to a report of an assault on a bus in the area of South Sumas Road and Vedder Road.  A passenger had allegedly assaulted the bus driver who sustained injuries as a result of the incident. 

Despite ongoing investigation, police have not yet been able to identify the passenger. Officers have obtained video footage showing a man leaving the area following the assault.

The man is described as:

  • Caucasian 
  • Approximately 18–19 years of age 
  • 6’0” tall 
  • Slender build 
  • Brown, wavy hair 
  • Wearing a red jacket with fur on the hood 
  • Wearing a Grey sweatshirt underneath the jacket
  • Wearing blue jeans with ripped knees 

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP and reference file # 2026‑10651.

2026 RCMP Suspect in March 2026 Bus Driver Assault

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