Chilliwack RCMP Need Help to ID Suspect in Bus Driver Assault

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man alleged to have been involved in the assault of a bus driver in March of 2026.
On March 16, 2026, shortly after 6:00 pm, Chilliwack RCMP officers responded to a report of an assault on a bus in the area of South Sumas Road and Vedder Road. A passenger had allegedly assaulted the bus driver who sustained injuries as a result of the incident.
Despite ongoing investigation, police have not yet been able to identify the passenger. Officers have obtained video footage showing a man leaving the area following the assault.
The man is described as:
- Caucasian
- Approximately 18–19 years of age
- 6’0” tall
- Slender build
- Brown, wavy hair
- Wearing a red jacket with fur on the hood
- Wearing a Grey sweatshirt underneath the jacket
- Wearing blue jeans with ripped knees
Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP and reference file # 2026‑10651.